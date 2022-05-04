Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent letters on Wednesday to special representatives of the United Nations against alleged misuse of blasphemy law by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government against the PTI leadership.

The letters were written by former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari. In the letters, sent to UN rapporteurs on freedom of belief and freedom of expression as well UN high commissioner on human rights, said that the state is using religion card against its political opponents.

The un-popular government wants continuity of its rule through fascist acts with the sole purpose is to push the country towards anarchy, said Mazari.

The PTI made the decision to write the letters after more than 150 FIRs were launched across Pakistan against the PTI leaders. The cases have been registered under sections 295-A and 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. These sections deal with the blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments.

On Monday, however, the Islamabad High Court ordered authorities not to arrest PTI leader and former SAPM Shehbaz Gill upon his return from the US. It also asked the police not to take any action against former interior minister Fawad Chaudhry till next hearing on May 9.

The court was hearing on Sunday a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) challenging the registration of FIRs against its leadership over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.