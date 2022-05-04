Wednesday, May 4, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  02
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN

Over 150 FIRs registered against PTI leaders over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sent letters on Wednesday to special representatives of the United Nations against alleged misuse of blasphemy law by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government against the PTI leadership.

The letters were written by former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari. In the letters, sent to UN rapporteurs on freedom of belief and freedom of expression as well UN high commissioner on human rights, said that the state is using religion card against its political opponents.

The un-popular government wants continuity of its rule through fascist acts with the sole purpose is to push the country towards anarchy, said Mazari.

The PTI made the decision to write the letters after more than 150 FIRs were launched across Pakistan against the PTI leaders. The cases have been registered under sections 295-A and 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code. These sections deal with the blasphemy and hurting religious sentiments. 

On Monday, however, the Islamabad High Court ordered authorities not to arrest PTI leader and former SAPM Shehbaz Gill upon his return from the US. It also asked the police not to take any action against former interior minister Fawad Chaudhry till next hearing on May 9.

The court was hearing on Sunday a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) challenging the registration of FIRs against its leadership over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
High-powered UAE delegation visits Pakistan
High-powered UAE delegation visits Pakistan
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for 'Chand Raat' protests
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for ‘Chand Raat’ protests
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
New SBP governor, UAE delegation, fixing car prices
New SBP governor, UAE delegation, fixing car prices
COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC
COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC
Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan
Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan
International watchdog says social media fannings division
International watchdog says social media fannings division
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.