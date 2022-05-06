Friday, May 6, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  04
Govt issues new office hours, NAB restores Saturday off

All other employees to work six-day a week

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Establishment Division in Islamabad. PHOTO IN PUBLIC DOMAIN

The federal government has issued new office hours after Ramadan and decided to go ahead with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a six-day work week.

Overlooking the protests by some of the government employees, the Establishment Division has decided not to restore the Saturday off and, consequently, all the federal government employees will now work from Monday to Saturday.

The offices will be opened at 8am and closed at 3pm on all week days except Friday, when the offices will be closed at 1pm, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), however, has restored the Saturday off for its employees.

The NAB employees will be working longer hours on each of the five days a week.

NAB office will open at 8:30am and close at 4:30pm.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday morning told the nation to “get back to work now” after the Eid holidays.

In a tweet he posted early morning, the prime minister bid good morning to people and said that he believed everyone had “rested well” during the Eid holidays.

