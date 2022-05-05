Govt initiates process to bring Farah Khan back from Dubai

The federal government has initiated the legal process to bring Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, back to Pakistan from Dubai.

Government sources on Thursday claimed that a probe has also been launched to dig up bank account details of four people employed at the PTI Central Secretariat while Imran Khan’s tax returns and sources of income will also undergo scrutiny.

Sources told SAMAA TV that officials believe Farah Khan’s presence is necessary to investigate certain corruption cases.

The sources claimed that Farah Khan played the role of Imran Niazi’s frontperson and holds valuable information.

Meanwhile, four employees of the PTI’s Central Secretariat also face a probe and the government has decided to obtain details of their bank accounts.

The government has also decided to contact international banks to dig out alleged foreign accounts held by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It would seek the records of the foreign funding between 2013 and 2021.

The documents would reveal how much money, by whom, was contributed to the PTI sit-in which lasted for 126 days in 2014, the government sources claimed.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) would act based on these documents.

The sources said that data exchange agreements would help facilitate the exchange.

It has been decided to scrutinize the tax returns and income of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, they added.