Govt distances itself from cases against PTI leaders

Interior minister says Madina incident was not insult to religion

Posted: May 2, 2022

Posted: May 2, 2022

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the government has nothing do with the cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders after Islamabad High Court ordered authorities not to arrest PTI leader and former SAPM Shehbaz Gill upon his return from the US.

He said the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident was not an insult to religion but a condemnable act. “The government has not filed the cases [against PTI leaders] but it will facilitate institutions in the investigation process,” he added.

“As far as Sheikh Rasheed’s nephew is concerned, he was arrested because he himself was there and instigated the crowd,” Sanaullah said. “There was no other evidence required.”

The interior minister said the state has a responsibility so that no one can take the law into their hands, saying that none of the PTI leaders even condemned the unfortunate incident of violating the sanctity of the Prophet’s mosque.

As many as 150 FIRS have been registered at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others over the incident. Madina police have also arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

Earlier this week, several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, at Prophet’s Mosque after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Medina to start his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The incident drew widespread condemnation on social media with more than millions of tweets under the trend Tauheen Masjid-e-Nabwi Namanzoor (Insulting Masjid-e-Nabwi unacceptable) within 24 hours.

Talking about the considerations on suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence, he said the federal government has not been mulling over the suspension of the sentence but hinted that the provincial government and the president have powers to commute, reduce or suspend anyone’s sentence.

