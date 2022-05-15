Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
Govt defers tough decisions until ruling coalition meeting

The meeting to be held immediately after Shehbaz’s return

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The federal government has deferred though decisions, including the one on petroleum prices, until a meeting of the political parties in the ruling coalition, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported Sunday.

The meeting will be held immediately after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers accompanying him return to Pakistan from London, where they held marathon discussions with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N has left the decision on petroleum prices to its allies, Naseer said.

It will also hold discussions with the allies on revisiting the Imran Khan government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PTI government had signed up for the $6 billion IMF program in July 2019 and agreed to increase taxes on petroleum products in November 2021 after protracted talks on the 6ths review of the program.

The PML-N has not reached any decision on the Punjab government either, Naseer said referring to the situation in Punjab where Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has not announced his cabinet so far.

Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N’s federal ministers arrived in London on Wednesday and held daily meetings with Nawaz Sharif. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Friday that a final decision would be taken by Sunday and that the government would take the nation into confidence.

+The government was expected to announce a hike in the prices of petroleum prices on Sunday, May 15. However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told reporters that there was no plan to increase fuel prices at the moment and that motorists should not queue up at petrol pumps in anticipation of a hike.

