Govt announces inquiry commission to ‘unmask Imran’s conspiracy’

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to probe the PTI claims about a foreign conspiracy to dislodge Imran Khan and the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to “raise a finger” against him.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she that Imran Khan had made claims about a foreign conspiracy to hide mammoth corruption under his rule. At least 847 million have been found in 44 bank accounts created between 2018 and 222 so far, she said.

“Most accounts were created in Punjab in the name of Farah Gogi,” the minister said adding that she also owned 19 cars and properties.

The information minister said that the Al-Qadir University project was also used for corruption.

She said that the inquiry commission would unmask the conspiracy by Imran Khan.

“All of those who waved papers” before rallies would be brought to justice, she said, referring to Imran Khan and his close aides.

The information minister dubbed PTI claims about foreign conspiracy as “a spectacle” and said that Imran Khan cannot hide his incompetence behind foreign conspiracy claimed.

All of these allegations are part of the PTI’s Gogi Bachao (rescue Gogi) movement, she said, referring again about the friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Marriyum said that the commission’s terms of reference would be laid before the federal cabinet at its next meeting and after the inquiry its report would be made public.

She said that people involved in smuggling sugar and flour out of Pakistan would also be brought to justice.

The information minister took a dig at the latest statements from PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari, who on Thursday tweeted a CNN report from October 2021 which claimed that the US was nearing an agreement with Pakistan for the use of its airspace to carry out air strikes in Afghanistan.

Tweeting the story, Chaudhry had claimed that PTI would not allow the current government to sign such an agreement.

Marriyum blasted PTI leaders for twisting facts and said that those who “sold out Pakistan’s foreign policy” were levelling allegations against others. “When the report came, this gang was in power. Today, they say they won’t allow Shehbaz Sharif to sign such an agreement,” she said.