Govt advised to avoid power, water outages during heatwave

In light of a heatwave alert issued by the meteorological department, the government has been urged to ensure that there is no load-shedding during the hot days.

This was suggested in a health alert issued on Wednesday by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the premier body of medical practitioners in the country.

Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, the honorary secretary-general of PMA, stated in the alert that per a forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a heatwave is likely to grip various parts of Sindh from May 11 – 16, during which temperatures may rise to as high as 48 °Centigrade in the province.

“The government should strictly manage to avoid load-shedding during these days and also make sure the continuous supply of water,” he said in the communique.

He further urged public and private organizations to set up drinking water and first-aid stalls in public places and along roadsides.

Listing out a series of preventive measures for the public, he urged people living in the affected zones to avoid going out unnecessarily during the day from 11 am to 4 pm. “If it is necessary to go out then go through the shady way and make sure that you don’t stay for long in the sunlight.”

Dr Sajjad further suggested that when venturing outdoors, the public should cover their heads with a cap or a wet cloth while wearing light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing.

“Do not go out barefoot, instead wear light shoes,” he said, further warning of playing any game in an open area in the sun.

Children and old people were advised to take greater care during the heatwave. “Because of low immunity, they can suffer more.”

The public was further advised to eat light and fresh, home-cooked meals which comprise vegetables, pulses, fruits, and milk.

While advising to increase the intake of water and liquids, the PMA honorary secretary-general said if it is unavoidable to go out, then drink more water or homemade solutions. He further urged to use of boiled water to avoid waterborne diseases such as Cholera, Diarrhea, gastroenteritis, Typhoid, Hepatitis A & E etc.

With the supply of water an issue, the PMA urged the public to conserve water instead of wasting it on washing cars and watering gardens.

Heatstroke symptoms and treatment

To help the public identify if someone was suffering from heatstroke, he suggested that people should watch out if someone displayed the following symptoms in ascending order: itching, weakness, headache, rapid pulse, low blood pressure, nausea and vomiting, muscular pains, and unconsciousness.

To treat a patient with heatstroke, Dr Sajjad suggested first moving the patient out of the sunlight and into a shaded area. “Make sure that the patient is breathing well, then provide them with clean drinking water.” In case of unconsciousness, do not pour water or place any edible into the mouth.

Further, he suggested cooling down the patient’s entire body by either sponging or spraying cold water all over it. Subsequently, he suggested that any attendant to a heatstroke patient must monitor their pulse and blood pressure and shift the patient to a hospital urgently.