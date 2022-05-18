Sindh Police Chief Mushtaq Mahar removed

The Sindh government has removed provincial police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar.

Mahar, who has been serving as the Inspector General of Police for two years, was replaced by Dr Kamran Fazal, a Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

Dr Fazal, has been given the additional charge of Sindh IGP. He has been serving as Additional Inspector General (AIG) of training. He also served as Sukkur region AIG.

Mahar was appointed in February 2020 by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the advice of Sindh government.