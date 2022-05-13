Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
G7 foreign ministers condemn Taliban restrictions on Afghan women

Alleges Taliban are isolating themselves from international community

Posted: May 13, 2022
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Taliban ban Afghan women in flights without male relatives—Photo: AFP/File

The G7 foreign ministers have expressed their strongest opposition and deplore the increasing restrictions imposed on the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban.

Taliban has issued a directive ordering Afghan women to cover fully in public, including their faces, or stay indoors, saying the change would effectively leave them “imprisoned”. 

Afghanistan’s supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada approved the order last week in a move that threatens to push freedoms back toward the harsh rule imposed by the Islamists when they previously held power between 1996-2001. 

The G7 foreign ministers have condemned the imposition of increasingly restrictive measures.

The statement was released by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union.

“We stand with the Afghan people in their demand for equal rights in line with the Taliban’s commitments to all Afghans and Afghanistan’s obligations under international law,” the statement read.

All the foreign ministers condemned the imposition of increasingly restrictive measures that severely limit half the population’s ability to fully, equally, and meaningfully participate in society, including the recent announcement on women’s appearance in public along with new punishments for family members to enforce compliance with these restrictions.

With these moves, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the international community.

“Echoing our joint statement, together with Norway, from March 24, they call on the Taliban to urgently take steps to lift restrictions on women and girls, respect their human rights, and meet the expectations of Afghans,” the G7 statement reads.

They said the world to permit their full, equal, and meaningful participation in work while education and public life, as well as freedom of movement and freedom of speech, which is crucial for long-term peace, stability, and development of the country.

