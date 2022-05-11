‘Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS’

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that fresh general elections may be held in the country before the appointment of a new chief of army staff (COAS).

His remarks, which came shortly after PPP’s Khurshid Shah made a similar statement, have sparked debate on the possibility of early elections.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to retire on November 29 and has decided he would not accept another extension in his term, according to a military spokesperson.

In an interview with BBC Urdu Khawaja on Wednesday Asif said, “It is possible that before the appointment of [a new] army chief we call fresh elections. [That is] before November.”

So Shehbaz Sharif will not be appointing the new COAS, the minister was asked.

Hinting at the possibility that PML-N may return to government after winning elections, Khawaja Asif said that “it is possible that before November the caretaker government is gone and a new government is installed.”

In the interview the defence minister discussed the claims that Imran Khan’s ousters was linked to the appointment of a new army chief.

“Imran Khan wanted to go with his personal choice on the appointment of the next army chief. He wanted [a COAS] who could protect his political interests and ensure the continuity of his rule,” Khawaja Asif said.

So all the activity was done to stop this ‘personal choice’? the defence minister was asked.

Khawaja Asif said that it was not so and that it is up to the prime minister to choose one of the names sent by the Army.

Asif said that when Nawaz Sharif appointed Raheel Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa as COAS in 2013 and 2018 respectively, he “respected” the proposal sent by “the institution” — a reference to the Pakistan Army — and made the appointment based on “merit.”

He said Raheel Sharif never wanted an extension in his term.

The defence minister also said that if Lt General Faiz Hameed’s name were on the seniority list, he too would be considered for the position of COAS.

He was asked whether Lt Gen Faiz Hameed could be appointed COAS especially when the PML-N had been levelling allegations against him.

Khawaja Asif said, “If Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s name appears in the seniority list, it will be absolutely considered. All the names on the list will be considered.”

However, Khawaja Asif then made a key statement about the list of the senior generals to be sent to the prime minister.

“If the defence minister brings the names of five officers to the prime minister and the army suggests the name of General Faiz Hameed among them, then I do not think that the defense ministry or the prime minister has the capacity to say that instead of five, three or eight names must be sent.”

Khawaja Asif also said that the appointment of COAS must be institutionalized like the judiciary where the senior most judge become the chief justice of Pakistan. “This process must be institutionalized like it has been in the judiciary and there is no speculation about it [the appointment of the next COAS]. I know who will become the chief justice in 2028.”

Fawad says some PML-N quarters want early elections

The PTI has already been demanding that fresh general elections be held by October this year.

Shortly before Khawaja Asif’s interview was published, PPP’s Khurshid Shah told SAMAA TV that Pakistan needed to hold fresh elections to avert Sri Lanka like crisis.

Reacting to Khawaja Asif’s interview, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan never interfered with the affairs of military.

He said that some “responsible” quarters within the PML-N wanted early elections because they know that the state of the affairs could not continue for too long.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N’s viewpoint on early elections was correct.

PTI believes that there is no other solution to the current crisis but early elections, which must be free and fair and we are ready for it, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that if political tension in the country was not checked, it would precipitate a Sri Lanka crisis in Pakistan.