Maryam Nawaz says a ‘blotless’ officer must become new COAS

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said any “blotless” office must be appointed the next chief of army staff when the current COAS retires in November this year.

Speaking to reporters outside Islamabad High Court, the PML-N leader also called for early elections and said that her party must not shoulder “the burden of Imran Khan’s sins.”

She was requested to comment on Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement that if Lt General Faiz Hameed’s name were on the seniority list it would be considered for the appointment of the next COAS.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Army was a respectable institution. “A competent person, someone who has no blot on him, should become the chief of army staff. So that people salute the armed forces of Pakistan,” she said.

Maryam said fresh elections were bound to happen as a coalition government that came to power for a short time could not take big decisions.

“My own party [PML-N] should think [it must] not carry the burden of Imran Khan’s sins. Let him go among the people and answer people for his four-year- performance.”

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman had no answers for the incompetence of his government.

“When you ask him [Khan] why the prices of medicines increased, he mentions the letter. Ask him why the prices of sugar and flour increased, he talks of conspiracy,” she said.

She criticized the PTI’s corruption, claiming that the former information minister awarded jobs to his relatives on hefty salaries.

“Pick any institution, they [would be] filled with Farah Khans,” she said, referring to former First Lady Bushra Imran’s friend who had been accused of amassing huge wealth by taking bribes for postings during the previous government’s tenure.

The 10 million jobs promised by the PTI government were all given by Farah Khan, she said claiming that Farah Khan was running the province.

Maryam said those hopefuls of rifts in the PML-N would be left hopeless as there was no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

“Even after the worst victimization and efforts to create rifts [in the party], by the Grace of God, N [Nawaz] and S [Shehbaz] are together.”

She accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of using delaying tactic and getting adjournments on different pretexts.

“When the situation and NAB was under [former PM] Imran Khan’s control and they thought they could manipulate, they were submitting the application for day to day hearing … now when since the chair has shaken and the NAB saw I was on my way out, it had no answers,” she added.

She requested Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Minallah to take note of these deliberate delaying tactics of the NAB and protect her rights as a Pakistani citizen.