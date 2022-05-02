Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?

A Fox News show discussing Pakistan’s foreign policy has sparked a new debate on Twitter which is being described as “proof of foreign conspiracy” to orchestrate Imran Khan’s ouster from the prime minister’s office.

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan and former ministers posted on Monday a clip of US national security analyst Rebecca Grant from her interview on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy. In her interview, she remarked that Pakistan should “stop anti-American policies that are part of the reasons that Imran Khan, prime minister, got voted out” last month.

The former prime minister pointed to her remarks as proof of his claim that a foreign conspiracy had been hatched against his government and said that the video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM was ousted.

The question is whether the statement by a defence analyst on a TV show be can be pegged as proof of American intervention in Pakistan?

Lets first look at who Rebecca Grant is?

She is a defence analyst and had joined Fox News Media as a contributor in March 2022. There, she provides analysis on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other national security and military topics.

Grant also runs a research firm, holding the position of president at the IRIS Independent Research, which specializes in defense and aerospace research and consulting for corporate and government clients.

Curiously, she has never held a position in the US government

Grant is a frequent guest speaker on airpower and technology at venues ranging from active-duty Air Force units to Wall Street investors. Her military books include The B-2 Goes to War, The First 600 Days, and Battle-Tested: Aircraft Carriers in Afghanistan and Iraq and over 100 articles for Air Force Magazine on-air operations, technology trends, airpower history and great airmen.

Grant graduated from Wellesley College and earned a PhD in International Relations from the London School of Economics. Her PhD work was on Eisenhower’s nuclear strategy. She worked for RAND in Santa Monica, California and on the Headquarters Air Staff at the Pentagon.