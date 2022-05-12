Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Four Pakistani national killed in Italy highway crash

Two were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Flickr

Four Pakistan nationals were killed and two injured in a car crash Wednesday on a highway in Italy, SAMAA TV reported. 

The accident took place early morning at 9:45am (Italy time) on the Turin-Milan Motorway.

According to the Italian media, four youth died on the spot when a van crashed into a car due to over speeding.

Two people injured in the accident were moved to the hospital in critical condition. 

Three people who dies belonged to Punjab’s Gujrat city, while one hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s city of Haripur. 

