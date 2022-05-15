Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
Four arrested in connection with Karachi Saddar bomb explosion

LEAs carry out raids at multiple locations

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested four suspects in connection with the bomb explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area.

The late Thursday explosion near Lucky Star had left one person dead and 13 wounded. It also damaged multiple vehicles.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmed Rehman Khan Sunday reported that the LEAs carried out raids in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, and Gadap — the suburban areas of Karachi — and detained four suspects.

The suspects are being interrogated by the authorities, he said.

