Four arrested in connection with Karachi Saddar bomb explosion

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have arrested four suspects in connection with the bomb explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area.

The late Thursday explosion near Lucky Star had left one person dead and 13 wounded. It also damaged multiple vehicles.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmed Rehman Khan Sunday reported that the LEAs carried out raids in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, and Gadap — the suburban areas of Karachi — and detained four suspects.

The suspects are being interrogated by the authorities, he said.