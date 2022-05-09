Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away

The former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan has passed away after suffering from an heart attack.

According to his family, Dr Rizwan was moved to Lahore Services Hospital where doctors pronounced his death.

He was posted as Punjab FIA Director, but he was removed from the post as soon as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government came into the power.

He was heading the investigations against PM Sharif and his family inthe Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leaders were also nominated in the case.