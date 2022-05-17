Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
FM Bilawal to meet Sec Blinken, attend UN conference

He will visit US May 18

Posted: May 17, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in the New York City May 18 on his first official visit to the United States. 

The foreign minister is visiting the country on the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.  

The foreign minister will attend the Ministerial meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” that is being held at the United Nations May 18.  

“The meeting will bring together a regionally diverse group of countries including those most affected by food insecurity and those in a position to take action to address it. Ministers will be invited to speak on humanitarian needs and longer-term development efforts required to save lives and build resilience for the future” reads a statement released by the Foreign Office. 

FM Bilawal will also participate in the Security Council debate on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security – Conflict and Food Security” May 19, the statement added. 

“Pakistan will continue to play a proactive role in supporting the international efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful and stable world free of conflict, and poverty and hunger.”  

On the sidelines of these events, the foreign minister will meet Secretary Blinken.

Secretary Blinken contacts FM Bilawal

Secretary Blinken called FM Bilawal earlier this month and congratulated him on becoming the new foreign minister.

The two leaders talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States, FM Bilawal tweeted after the telephone call.

They also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large and agreed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

