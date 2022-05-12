First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi

The first consignment of 69 buses arrived in Karachi after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s 14 years of ruling in Sindh and was offloaded on Wednesday at the Karachi Port.

The 18-meter-long buses have 40 seats and can accommodate 140 people at a time. The imported vehicles are of Euro 3 standards which means that the carbon monoxide emissions from the vehicles are reduced.

The hybrid vehicles will be run on batteries and diesel. They have a special ramp for people with disabilities and the seats installed in them have dual space.

Out of 69 buses, twenty of them have been brought for Edhi Line (Orange Line) in Karachi while the other 49 buses will run for intracity operations.

Taking to Twitter, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab posted four pictures of the buses which arrived at Karachi port Wednesday evening.

“Very happy to inform that 69 new buses have reached Karachi Port,” he tweeted. “Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh Govt has imported 20 of these vehicles for Edhi Line and 49 buses for normal routes in Karachi.”

The administrator added that the remaining 201 new buses will reach in batches soon.

Another consignment of 50 buses will reach Karachi soon from China.

