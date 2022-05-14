Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
FIR registered after 15-year-old girl disappears from Saddar blast site

Her mother had fallen unconscious after the blast

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Online

Karachi police have registered an FIR of a 15-year-old girl going missing after the Saddar blast late Thursday.

At least one person was killed and thirteen were injured when an IED device planted on a bicycle exploded on Daud Pota Road near Lucky Star in Saddar, according to officials.

According to the FIR, the girl had gone shopping with her mother to Bohri Bazaar. They were walking back home and passing by United Bakery in Saddar when the blast took place.

Following the blast, the girl’s mother Darakhshan Bibi fell unconscious. When Darakhshan Bibi came to her senses after around 15-20 mins, her daughter was nowhere to be seen.

After trying to find the girl on their own, the family contacted the police who have now lodged a case under section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code and have started the investigation.

What is section 365 PPC

Section 365 – Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person

Whoever kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine.

