FIA detains PTI MNA Rashid Shafiq over Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafiq for chanting slogans inside Masjid-e-Nabwi.

Shafiq was taken into custody early Sunday morning at the New Islamabad Airport when he returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

SAMAA TV reported that FIA personnel in plain clothes moved Shafiq to the FIA cell at the airport.

According to the FIA officials, the arrest has been made in connection with a case registered in Faisalabad.

A case was registered Saturday against Shafiq, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and 150 others in Faisalabad's Madina Town police station for desecrating the holy mosque.

According to the FIR, the case was registered under sections 109 (abatement to crime), 295 (defiling place of worship), 295A (malicious acts to hurt religious feelings) and 296 (disturbing religious assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Talking to SAMAA TV, former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called the arrest "an act of vengeance," adding that his nephew was not even present at the location where the incident took place.

"Wherever they go [people will chant]. They offered jumma prayers in armored personnel carriers and still people chanted chor chor," said Rasheed.

Wherever they go in the world, people would chant these slogans. Would they keep arresting people, asked Rasheed.

He added Shafiq has been arrested as a reaction to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's long march call.

They want to intimidate us but we are not afraid of prison, added Rasheed.

It is unclear whether Shafiq instigated the crowd or not. However, in a video message recorded from Masjid-e-Nabwi after the incident, Shafiq said Pakistani people forced the "leaders of the imported government" to flee and the chants of chor were raised throughout Madina.

He added the leaders would be greeted with same slogans inside Masjid al Haram.

روزہ رسول سے سابق ایم این اے شیخ راشد شفیق کا ویڈیو پیغام۔

میڈیا سیل شیخ راشد شفیق pic.twitter.com/6kGYuMZSRL — MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq (@SRSmediacell) April 29, 2022

The incident

A group of Pakistani pilgrims shouted slogans and expletives Thursday night as federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti entered the mosque to pray and pay respect at the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s shrine.

The ministers are part of the Pakistani delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a three-day official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in a shuttle cart with Saudi officials and was guarded by Saudi security officers.

The video of the incident, shared by many including PTI leaders, draw a strong reaction from people on social media.

Saudi embassy confirms arrests

The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Friday confirmed that “some” Pakistani pilgrims were arrested for disrespecting Majisd-e-Nabwi.

The

protesters were taken into custody by Saudi authorities for “violating

the regulations” and “disrespecting” the sanctity of the holy mosque,

the embassy in Islamabad said.

The

Saudi embassy did not confirm how many people were arrested nor did it

identify them. However, it said that the police action was still going

on.

Madina police, later, put out a

statement saying that five Pakistanis were arrested for using

inappropriate language on the premises of Masjid-e-Nabwi, SAMAA TV’

Zakaullah Mohsin reported.

The detained persons face charges of disrespecting the sanctity of the Prophet’s (PBUH) mosque and disrupting the security and peace of pilgrims.