Federal ministers: Final decisions to be made in next 48 hours

Federal ministers accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his private London visit held a press conference Friday evening (late Friday according to Pakistan time) and said that final decisions about Pakistan’s political and economic future would be made in the next 48 hours.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the people of Pakistan will be taken into confidence.

PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz and federal ministers from the PML-N, continued deliberations in London on Friday for the third consecutive day.

After the meeting, Khawaja Asif told reporters that by Sunday they would be able to say something “final” about their discussions.

He said all the details of the consultation would be presented before the allies because the PML-N was not in a position to take unilateral decisions as other parties were also the stakeholders.

He said the PML-N did not face pressure from anyone but from the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told SAMAA TV that the economy was a more serious issue than the political situation of the country.

He said that Imran Khan had destroyed the country’s economy and it would take years to revive it.

Abbasi said that calling snap elections was a prerogative of the prime minister.

At the joint press conference, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the government would not allow the ‘fitna’ of Imran Khan to create disturbance in the country and that Pakistan would remain peaceful.

Rana Sanaullah said that only the Farah Khan case was enough to get Imran Khan arrested though the PTI chief faces other allegations as well.

“When someone takes the law in their hand, the law will take them in its grip. We do not want anarchy in the country but Imran Khan is dividing the nation and even instigating children to hatred” he said

He said that PTI and Sheikh Rasheed’s ‘propaganda’ about a bloodied long march was causing discomfort to people. “He says that people would set them on fire. No one has said the he will set himself on fire,” Sanaullah said referring to a statement by Sheikh Rasheed.