Fawad Chaudhry claims Punjab govt to fall before May 12

Urges ECP to hold hearing on PTI dissidents

Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Friday that the Punjab government would fall before May 12 and the federal government would not see the dawn of May 20.

At a press conference in Islamabad, he said so far no cabinet had been formed for the country’s largest province, which had been going through an administrative crisis.

The chief secretary and IGP are acting on their own and do not understand what policy should adopt and who to follow because the so-called Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is running Punjab at the moment.

He added that if 26 MPAs were disqualified, Hamza government would fall before May 12.

He said the ECP should take notice of the ‘Punjab crisis’ and hear the PTI plea for the disqualification of dissident MPAs immediately, either by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, whether it is Saturday or Sunday.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that PTI’s long march would take to the street between May 20 and may 29.

The PTI spokesperson reiterated his party’s demand that a judicial commission be formed to probe the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to oust Imran khan from power.

Referring to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s announcement that the government was going to form a commission to probe PTI’s allegations, Fawad said that now the ‘misinformation’ minister too had confirmed that the threat-letter was a reality.

