Fawad Chaudhry warns those thinking to arrest Imran Khan

'Government deliberately trying to default Pakistan'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday that whoever tries to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan would not be able to live in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Islamabad, he criticized Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that he would be mad if he arrests Khan.

“Whoever attempts to arrest Imran Khan should get Cambodian passport,” he advised.

He said the PTI had left an stable economy stable, but now the government was deliberately trying to default.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as crime minister, he said the premier made four foreign visits in just a month.

Chauhry demanded immediate elections in 90 days, adding that the PTI would not accept an interim government after 90 days.

He said the election commission should always be prepared to hold elections, as mandated by the constitution.

“The failure [to fulfill this constitutional obligation] should be sufficient for the commission members to resign,” he said.

Asked why the PTI leaders didn’t handover official vehicles and residence to the new government after their resignation from the National Assembly, Chaudhry said they did not want to hand over government vehicles and houses to thieves.

