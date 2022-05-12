Explosion in Karachi’s Saddar leaves one dead, several wounded

An explosion in Karachi’s Saddar area has left one killed and several injured, according to police.

Officials said that they were trying to determine the nature of the explosion, which occurred near the Lucky Star.

There were reports of casualties. Speaking to SAMAA TV, Information Minister Sharjeel Minister confirmed that three people had been wounded.

Dr Shahid Rasool, the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) said that one person had been killed. The bodies had been moved to JPMC, located a few kilometers from the site of the blast.

The police have cordoned off the area and called in the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

Information Minister Memon said there was no security threat.

Karachi South DIG Sharjeel Kharal told SAMAA TV that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle.

He said one passerby was killed and two others were wounded.

A team from the counter-terrorism department (CTD) of the police also arrived at the spot.

The explosion comes about a fortnight after a female suicide bomber below herself up inside the University of Karachi on April 26, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

A banned terrorist organization from Balochistan had claimed the responsibility. World Community, including the United National and the United States condemned the blast as an act of terrorism.

Karachi University officials have beefed up security at the varsity since then enforcing rigorous body searches at the entry points.

More to follow…