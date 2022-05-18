Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
HOME > News

Election should preferably be held in September: Fawad

Hints at open for discussion on electoral reforms

Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the elections should preferably be held in September as “the nation has rejected imported government”.

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, saying that the PTI “just wanted” early elections while hinting at "reforms" can be discussed with the coalition government.

Talking about the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on Article 63-A, the PTI leader urged the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to hear proceedings daily so that political turmoil can be resolved in Punjab.

"Hamza Shahbaz should have resigned after the Supreme Court decision," he added while announcing to approach court against the Punjab chief minister.

"After the decision, at least 25 votes have been canceled [which were cast to elect CM Punjab]," Fawad said. "We [PTI] have 173 votes while PML-N has 172."

More to follow...

