Elahi’s quandary: acting governor role could mean losing speaker’s post

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has found himself in an undesired quandary after the federal government removed Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaz Cheema.

Earlier Tuesday, the federal government through a Cabinet Division notification removed Cheema. The Constitution states until a new appointment is made, the provincial assembly speaker – in this case Elahi – would serve as acting governor.

Elahi is constitutionally bound to take up this role but he is reluctant as he’d have to leave the position of speaker first.

Elahi is fearful he might end up losing his post as assembly’s speaker altogether if he takes up the acting governor role, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported.

The point of contention in this matter is the no-confidence motion pending against Elahi in the assembly. The motion was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-N members April 8.

In Elahi’s absence, the post of Punjab Assembly Speaker would go to Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

As the speaker, Mazari will have the power to summon the assembly’s session. Elahi is apprehensive that Mazari could summon the session and put the no-confidence motion to vote.

The incumbent government – with support of the members from Aleem Khan and Jehangir Tarin groups – has the numbers to pass the motion.

Elahi has begun consultation with legal experts over his future course of action. Naseer reported Elahi was likely to defy the federal government’s orders.

He was likely to file an application with the Lahore High Court against the federal government’s action.