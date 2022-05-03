Tuesday, May 3, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  01
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Children among 15 injured in Eid aerial firing in Karachi

Most of the causalities were reported from Qasba Colony

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

At least fifteen people, including three children and two women, were injured in the aerial firing on Chand Raat (Eid-ul-Fitr’s Eve) in different areas of Karachi, according to the police.

Karachi reverberated with celebratory gunfire Monday night despite a restriction on aerial firing. Authorities had warned violators will be booked under murder charges.

Most of the injuries from aerial firing were reported from Baldia Town while three of them were reported from Orangi Town.

According to the police, the other incidents were reported from Landi and Liaquatabad.

However, in a similar incident in Liaquatabad two policemen were on routine patrolling where they had suspected two people and tried to stop them. The suspects opened fire which lift one of the officers, Wasil, injured who is now out of danger.

SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed reported that the eight injured were moved to Civil Hospital while one of the injured was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Six of them were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
firing Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
What time is Eidul Fitr 2022 prayers in your city?
What time is Eidul Fitr 2022 prayers in your city?
Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC stops authorities from arresting Gill, Fawad
Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC stops authorities from arresting Gill, Fawad
KP govt, Mufti Popalzai announce Eid on Monday
KP govt, Mufti Popalzai announce Eid on Monday
Fire after 'explosion' at Customs office in Quetta leaves mystery
Fire after ‘explosion’ at Customs office in Quetta leaves mystery
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
Intense heatwave, dust storm predicted in Sindh
Intense heatwave, dust storm predicted in Sindh
Imran holds up US analysts' interview as proof of conspiracy
Imran holds up US analysts’ interview as proof of conspiracy
Two Eids, FIRs against PTI leaders, Nawaz Sharif's sentence
Two Eids, FIRs against PTI leaders, Nawaz Sharif’s sentence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.