Children among 15 injured in Eid aerial firing in Karachi

At least fifteen people, including three children and two women, were injured in the aerial firing on Chand Raat (Eid-ul-Fitr’s Eve) in different areas of Karachi, according to the police.

Karachi reverberated with celebratory gunfire Monday night despite a restriction on aerial firing. Authorities had warned violators will be booked under murder charges.

Most of the injuries from aerial firing were reported from Baldia Town while three of them were reported from Orangi Town.

According to the police, the other incidents were reported from Landi and Liaquatabad.

However, in a similar incident in Liaquatabad two policemen were on routine patrolling where they had suspected two people and tried to stop them. The suspects opened fire which lift one of the officers, Wasil, injured who is now out of danger.

SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed reported that the eight injured were moved to Civil Hospital while one of the injured was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center. Six of them were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.