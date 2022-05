What time is Eidul Fitr 2022 prayers in your city?

Pakistan will observe Eidul Fitr 2022 tomorrow May 3 with religious zeal and zest. These are the Eid namaz timings for major cities across Pakistan.

Karachi

6:30am Jamia Masjid Mohammadi, Ghousia Colony Behind Central Jail Karachi

6:30am KD Ground Mangal Bazaar Railway Society

6:30am Jamia Masjid Qubaa Chawal Godown Morr, Sherpao Colony

6:30am Masjid Usman Ghani Gulistan Johar Block 12

6:30am Jamia Darul Uloom Rahmaniyah, Lea Market

6:30am Jamia Masjid Mahmoodiyah, Mohammadi Masjid, Miranaka, Lyari

6:45am Jamia Masjid ul Muneeb, Sector 5, Surjani Town E

6:50am Jamia Masjid Farooq Azam

6:50am Jamia Islamia Mahmoodia Dost Muhammad Junjhar Goth New Sabzi Mandi

7:00am Jamia Masjid Hadi Islam Ittehad Town

7:00am Markazi Jamia Masjid Noorani Adamjee Road, Landhi

7:00am Jamia Masjid Quba Keamari

7:00am Jamia Masjid Subhani Future Colony Landhi Quaidabad

7:00am Jamia Masjid Aqsa Muzaffarabad Colony Landhi

7:00am Federal B Area, Jamia Masjid Madina Block 15

7:00am Mustafa Jamia Masjid, Block 14, Federal B Area

7:10am Behind New Sabzi Mandi, Super Highway

7:10am Jamia Masjid Siddique Akbar

7:15am Jamia Masjid Syedna Farooq Azam, Steel Town Gulshan

7:15am Eid Gah, T-Ground. Federal B Area

7:30am Jamshid Ansari Park near Madaniya Islamia University Gulshan-e-Iqbal

7:30am Jamia Masjid-e-Qudsiya Madrasa Anwar-ul-Quran Siddique Nazimabad No. 2 Chhota Maidan

7:30am Jamia Shamsul Uloom and Masjid Pathan Kemari

7:30am Jamia Masjid Toor, Jamia Usmania, Sher Shah

7:30am Jamia Masjid Madni, Keamari

7:30am Jamia Usmania, Bakrapiri, Yusuf Goth

7:30am Jamia Masjid Noman Sector 8 / E Gulzar Colony Korangi Industrial Area

7:30am Jamia Masjid Haqqani Ali Muhammad Brohi Goth Bengali Para

7:30am Jamia Masjid Noor Rahim Shah Colony Orangi Town

7:30am Jamia Masjid Mazharul Uloom Hamadia, Ittehad Town

7:30am Al-Huda Mosque, Gaddafi Town, Landhi

7:30am Jamia Masjid Bab-ul-Islam Nawab Colony Ittehad Town

7:30am Jamia Masjid Hanfia Mohammadi Block 6, Liaquatabad

7:30am Noorul Aqsa Mosque, Musa Colony, 8th Street

7:40am Haqqani Mosque, Ghazi Goth Ijtima Gah

7:45am Jamia Masjid Taqwa Jhatial Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar

7:45am Jamia Masjid Noorani Baloch Goth Orangi Town Sector 7A

7:45am Eidgah Abdullah Gabol Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar

7:45am Jamia Masjid Dargah Abdullah Shah Ghazi

7:45am Jamia Masjid Farooqi, Malir H

8:00am Jamia Masjid Muhammadi

8:00am Pearl Continental Hotel

8:30am Jamia Masjid Rehman, Maymar Bungalows Ahsanabad

8:30am Jamia Masjid Usman Ghani; New Sabzi Mandi Super Highway, Junjhar Goth

8:45am Jamia Masjid Qaba Jamali Para Gul Goth

8:45am Jamia Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Faizan Town New Sabzi Mandi

10:00am Jamia Masjid Qadir, Shahra-e-Faisal Awami Markaz

Rawalpindi

7:00am Jamia Masjid Madina Kabari Bazaar

7:30am Jamia Masjid Ghousia Pul Shah Nazar

7:30am Jamia Masjid Maulvi Nadir Din Mohalla Imam Bara

8:00am Liaqat Bagh

8:15am Eid Gah Sharif Asghar Mall Road

Islamabad

6:30am Jamia Masjid Abu Bakar Lane no.8, Chattha Bakhtawar

7:00am Jamia Masjid-e-Ghosia INT Center G-9/1

7:00am Jamia Masjid Anwar Madina G-9/2

7:00am Jamia Masjid Huda Park Road

7:15am Jamia Masjid Syedna Ali G-9/2

7:15am Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madinah G-10/3

7:30am Faisal Masjid, Islamabad

7:45am Jamia Masjid Syedna Hasan G-9/4

8:15am Eid Gah Sharif Asghar Mall Road

Lahore

5:30am Makki Masjid Anarkali

6:30am Jama Masjid Australia Railway Station

6:30am Masjid Noor Urdu Bazaar

6:45am Markazi Jama Masjid Shadman

7:00am Jamia Masjid, Noorani Sadar Cantt

7:00am Jamia Masjid Syed Chirag Ali Shah Walton Training School Community Verified icon

7:00am Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Kamal

7:00am Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Madholal Hussain

7:00am Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir

7:00am Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Shah Jamal Ichhra

7:15 Masjid Wazir Khan Wazir Khan Masjid

7:15am Muslim Masjid Lohari

7:30am Jamia Masjid Madina Anarkali

7:30am Jamia Masjid Darbar Shah Inayat Qadri

7:30am Jamia Masjid Neela Gumbud Anarkali

7:30am Jamia Masjid Pir Maki

7:30am Jamia Masjid Darbar Hazrat Dataganj Bakhsh

8:30am Badshahi Masjid Lahore Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad