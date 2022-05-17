Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
ECP reserves disqualification judgement as LHC admits petitions against Hamza

Dissident PTI MPAs face references for voting against party line

Posted: May 17, 2022
File photo of Hamza Shahbaz while taking an oath as chief minister Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday reserved its judgement in references sent by the PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for the disqualification of dissident PTI MPAs of the Punjab Assembly.

The development came as the Lahore Hight Court admitted petitions against the oath-taking of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister.

The ECP had been hearing the disqualification references against 25 PTI MPAs who voted to elect Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab chief minister on April 16 in a Punjab Assembly session that was marred by violence.

PTI had nominated Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for the chief minister-slot but three dissident groups emerged within the party and they decided to support Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who was a joint candidate representing PML-N, PPP and others.

The ECP reserved the judgement after hearing final arguments from the lawyers representing the dissident MPAs and the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has admitted two appeals by the PTI against the court’s decision to appoint the National Assembly speaker for administering the oath to Hamza Shahbaz.

The Lahore High Court had appointed Hamza Shahbaz after Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema refused to administer the oath and President Arif Alvi refused to appoint any other representative.

The PTI had submitted the intra-court appeals immediately after the LHC decision only to be returned by the court with objections. The court allowed the party to rectify the flaws in the drafts of the appeals and submit them again. The appeals were finally admitted on Tuesday.

