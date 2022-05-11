ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a reference against PTI’s dissident MNAs, who had openly came out against Imran Khan but did not vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

The ECP announced its decision on Wednesday, declaring that Article 63-A of the Constitution did not apply in the case of the MNAs in question as they had not voted against party lines.

Reacting to the decision PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that the decision was “expected” as, he claimed, the ECP was biased against the PTI.

He said that the dissident MNAs were hosted by the then opposition at the Sindh House in Islamabad and it was a proof of their defection.

Article 63-A clearly states that if an MP join any other party, he is deemed to have been defected, Habib said.

However, none of the twenty MNAs in question have so far joined any other party or openly stated that they were to vote against the party line.

Under Article 63-A(1), an MNA and MPA could be disqualified if he votes against the party lines on three occasions: election of the prime minister or chief minister, vote of confidence or no confidence, and money bill or budget.

The article 63-A(1) reads as follows.

) If a member of a Parliamentary Party composed of a single political party in a House- (a) resigns from membership of his political party or joins another Parliamentary Party; or (b) votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to any direction issued by the Parliamentary Party to which he belongs, in relations to- (i) election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or (ii) a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or (iii) a Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill; he may be declared in writing by the Party Head to have defected from the political party, and the Head of the Parliamentary Party may forward a copy of the declaration to the Presiding Officer, and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned:

PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry, meanwhile, has said that he would challenge the ECP ruling before the court.

He said that in his view the case had become “prejudiced” and was not heard based on equality.

Faisal said that he believed the higher judiciary would grant relief to the PTI as the ECP decision was one-sided.

The ECP had heard both the PTI and the dissident MNAs, including Noor Alam Khan, whose counsel completed his arguments on Wednesday.

In the first week of April, PTI Chairman Imran Khan sent the reference against 20 MNAs urging the ECP to disqualify them for a lifetime.