Economic team from UAE to visit Pakistan, meet PM Shehbaz

A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates is scheduled to visit Pakistan Tuesday to discuss the implementation of decisions made by the leadership of Pakistan and the Emirates during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During their visit, the UAE economic experts would also meet PM Shehbaz in Lahore.

The delegation would also interact with the government’s economic team and deliberate on the ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The prime minister would also host a dinner reception for the delegation which would also discuss the promotion of economic and trade relations as well as the investment.

The members of the delegation would be apprised of a conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan.

The discussion on cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and petroleum industry is also on the agenda.

A joint declaration of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s UAE visit released on Monday said that the countries have agreed on increasing partnership in investment, power and agriculture sector.

During his visit, Crown of Abu Dhabi Prince Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed felicitated PM Shehbaz on becoming the prime minister.

Sheikh Muhammad said Pakistan and UAE have always helped each other in difficult time and would continue to support each other. This was PM Shehbaz’s first ever visit of the UAE after becoming the PM. He went there on his return from three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.