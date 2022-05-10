Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECC reduces flour, sugar prices, approves wheat procurement

Utility Stores to sell commodities at Ramazan rates

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

A file photo from 2021 shows sugar being sold at Ramazan Bazar at the rate of Rs130 for a pack of 2kg. Photo: Online

The Economic Coordination Committee approved on Monday to reduce the prices of sugar and flour prices as the government to absorb the cost of subsidy.

Price of a 20kg bag of flour has been reduced from Rs950 to Rs800, while per kg price of sugar has been reduced to Rs70. Earlier, it was set at Rs85/kg.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, also ordered that discount of Rs190/kg on vegetable ghee to be continued.

Utility Stores to sell commodities at Ramazan rates

On a summary submitted by the Ministry of Industries and Production on continuation of Prime Minister’s Relief Package 2020 for the months of May and June, 2022, the meeting decided since the the Utility Store Corporation (USC) already has the stock to of the necessary commodities to be sold at Ramazan Relief Package rate, the USC will continue selling commodities at discounted rates.

PASSCO, provinces to procure wheat to build strategic reserves

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research tabled a summary for procurement of additional quantity of Wheat for PASSCO and Punjab Food Department with cash credit limits to build up strategic reserves and to stabilize local wheat market.

PASSCO and Punjab have already met their wheat procurement targets of 1.20 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) and 3.5 MMT, respectively.

The committee allowed PASSCO to procure an additional quantity of 0.50 MMT with cash credit limits of Rs28.50 billion. Punjab Food Department was also given permission to procure additional quantity of 1MMT with the CCL of Rs145.50 billion. The ECC believes that the country is facing low wheat production due to previous government’s failure to provide fertilizers to the growers on time.

Further, the ECC said that the Sindh government will be allowed to procure additional quantity of Wheat once it meets the current procurement target.

On another summary submitted by Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the ECC approved 3MMT of wheat import on need basis, depending upon the demand of the PASSCO and provincial governments to build up strategic reserves and to stabilize wheat prices in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan's anti-army statements
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan’s anti-army statements
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
Karachi port evacuated after two labourers killed offloading Soybean
Karachi port evacuated after two labourers killed offloading Soybean
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
PM bans sugar export, orders crackdown against smugglers
PM bans sugar export, orders crackdown against smugglers
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.