Dr Murtaza Syed takes over as SBP’s acting governor

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced that Dr Murtaza Syed has taken over as the acting governor of the bank, replacing outgoing governor Dr Reza Baqir whose term ended on May 4.

In a release issued late on Thursday evening, the central bank said that Deputy Governor Dr Syed has assumed the position of acting governor. The bank noted that Dr Syed’s temporary appointment was made possible because he was the senior-most deputy governor at the bank.

“In light of Section 10(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Act 1956 (amended), Dr. Murtaza Syed, being the senior most Deputy Governor, has assumed the position of Acting Governor SBP, with effect from May 5, 2022,” the central bank’s official communique read.

Dr Syed, the SBP said, had been appointed as a deputy governor by the federal government on January 27, 2020 for a period of three years. This means that the acting governor’s own term at the bank is set to expire in a little over seven months.

A storied career

In a brief profile issued by the bank, it noted that Dr Syed has a PhD in economics from the Nuffield College at the University of Oxford. He published papers on a variety of macroeconomic issues, including fiscal and monetary policy, financial stability, economic crises, investment, demographics, poverty and inequality.

He started his practical career in the late 1990s as a senior policy analyst at the Islamabad-based Human Development Center under famed former finance minister of Pakistan, Dr Mahbubul Haq.

He also worked for a London-based public policy think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), where he researched business investment and employment behavior, as well as evaluating Latin American antipoverty programs.

He went on to work at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for around 16 years. At the Fund, he had been involved in IMF programs and surveillance of emerging markets and advanced economies, including the Euro-area, Japan, and South Korea.

He also oversaw IMF training and technical assistance programs around the world, rising to serve as the IMF’s deputy resident representative in China between 2010 and 2014.

After accumulating more than 20 years of experience in macroeconomic research and policy making, he joined the SBP.

Dr Baqir’s departure

Dr Baqir had been appointed as the chief of the central bank on May 4, 2019, on the recommendation of the previous government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for a three year tenure. The new federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), however, decided not to extend Dr Baqir’s tenure as the SBP governor.

In a brief message on social media network Twitter, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that he had spoken to the central bank chief and conveyed the government’s decision.

“He is an exceptionally qualified man and we worked well during our brief time together,” Ismail had written, as he wished him well for the future.

After the announcement of his departure, Dr Baqir took to Twitter to recount his accomplishments during his tenure.

In my time at SBP I am particularly proud of several new initiatives I was able to lead at our central bank: (a) SBP’s Covid response packages and many new facilities for the 1st time in SBP history https://t.co/25mlEINzWW: TERF, Rozgar payroll loans, hospital financing, etc 2/n — Reza Baqir (@rezabaqir) May 3, 2022

He pointed to the central bank’s novel coronavirus (Covid-19) response including TERF, Rozgar payroll loans and hospital financing. He also highlighted the Roshan Digital account for overseas Pakistanis and the creation of Raast, the first instant and free payment system.

He noted how they developed policy for financial inclusion and innovation leading to the development of licensing for digital banks in the country and inclusion for women through Banking on Equality.

Dr Baqir said that they also introduced affordable mortgages for low income people among other initiatives.

He signed off by saying “We face several challenges but also have great strengths as a country to address them. I am confident and hopeful that we as a country will make the right choices to overcome the challenges ahead of us.”