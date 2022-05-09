Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Don’t turn President House into PTI Secretariat, Sanaullah warns Alvi

Says President bound to act on PM’s advice

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah advised President Alvi to follow the constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court. Photo: Online/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that deviating from the constitution would have serious repercussions for President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The minister warned President Alvi against turning the President House into PTI Secretariat.

Rana Sanaullah said that in the parliamentary democracy, the president is a ceremonial post and does not enjoy veto power.

President Alvi is bound to act on the advice of the prime minister, refusing to do so would tantamount to violating the constitution, said the minister. He advised President Alvi to follow the constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court.

President Alvi should not act as Imran Khan’s personal servant, he said.

Rana Sanuallah asks Punjab Governor to leave with dignity

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema not to further spoil his image and advised that it would be better for him, if he leave with dignity.

Governor Cheema should not make things worse for himself, he added.

The minister warned that that the president and Punjab Governor should not do something that they end up on the wrong side of the history.

The minister warned that those deviating from the constitution should be ready to face both the public and the court of law.

Things have not been ideal between the federal government and the president, Punjab governor.

Arif Alvi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart, was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan soon after Imran Khan’s came into power.

When Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s president Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan through a successful no-confidence motion, President Alvi recused himself from administrating the oath of the PM office.

He even excused himself from swearing-in ceremony of the PM Shehbaz’s cabinet in the first phase, citing health reasons.

Governor Cheema was appointed following the resignation of former governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Before resigning, Sarwar had accepted the resignation former CM Usman Buzdar. Soon after coming into power, Governor Cheema rejected Buzdar’s resignation.

He argued that Buzdar had addressed his resignation to PTI chief and then prime minister Imran Khan nott Punjab governor hence it’s not valid. Despite his refusal, Hamza Shahbaz was sworn-in as Chief Minister by Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan's anti-army statements
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan’s anti-army statements
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s 'Mir Jaffar' statement conspiracy against Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s ‘Mir Jaffar’ statement conspiracy against Pakistan
PTI’s sets targets for long march, prepares plan B
PTI’s sets targets for long march, prepares plan B
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi’s appointment as SAPM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.