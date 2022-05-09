Don’t turn President House into PTI Secretariat, Sanaullah warns Alvi

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that deviating from the constitution would have serious repercussions for President Arif Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The minister warned President Alvi against turning the President House into PTI Secretariat.

Rana Sanaullah said that in the parliamentary democracy, the president is a ceremonial post and does not enjoy veto power.

President Alvi is bound to act on the advice of the prime minister, refusing to do so would tantamount to violating the constitution, said the minister. He advised President Alvi to follow the constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court.

President Alvi should not act as Imran Khan’s personal servant, he said.

Rana Sanuallah asks Punjab Governor to leave with dignity

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema not to further spoil his image and advised that it would be better for him, if he leave with dignity.

Governor Cheema should not make things worse for himself, he added.

The minister warned that that the president and Punjab Governor should not do something that they end up on the wrong side of the history.

The minister warned that those deviating from the constitution should be ready to face both the public and the court of law.

Things have not been ideal between the federal government and the president, Punjab governor.

Arif Alvi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) stalwart, was elected as the 13th President of Pakistan soon after Imran Khan’s came into power.

When Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s president Shehbaz Sharif was elected prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan through a successful no-confidence motion, President Alvi recused himself from administrating the oath of the PM office.

He even excused himself from swearing-in ceremony of the PM Shehbaz’s cabinet in the first phase, citing health reasons.

Governor Cheema was appointed following the resignation of former governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Before resigning, Sarwar had accepted the resignation former CM Usman Buzdar. Soon after coming into power, Governor Cheema rejected Buzdar’s resignation.

He argued that Buzdar had addressed his resignation to PTI chief and then prime minister Imran Khan nott Punjab governor hence it’s not valid. Despite his refusal, Hamza Shahbaz was sworn-in as Chief Minister by Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf on the orders of the Lahore High Court.