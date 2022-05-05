Don’t reply, send emoji: WhatsApp’s new feature coming out today

WhatsApp users can now react to messages using emojis.

The app is releasing a new feature that will allow the users to react to messages using emojis, Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

Zuckerberg, who is the founder and CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, announced through a Facebook post that the new feature will be rolled out today.

Initially, users could choose from six emojis – Like, Love, Laugh, Suprised, Sad, and Thanks – to react to messages.

The new feature will be available to WhatsApp users on Android, iOS, and desktop.

WhatsApp has been testing the feature for the past few weeks with some beta testers getting early access to the new feature.

The app has plans to further expand this feature, allowing users to react to messages using any emoji, according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates and changes to WhatsApp.

Facebook and Instagram messengers already have this feature. Also, users can react to individual comments under Facebook posts with emojis. Earlier this year, Snapchat also introduced this feature