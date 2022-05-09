New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, May 9, 2022.

The weather in Karachi will remain hot and dry today. However, the meteorological department has predicted that it will increase Tuesday. An alert for a new heatwave from May 11 has been issued for Sindh cities including Karachi.

The Inter-Services Public Relations has warned a few politicians and journalists against dragging the armed forces of the country into political debate. The ISPR issued a rare statement on Sunday, saying that “unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements” were extremely damaging.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent the summary for the appointment of Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Nasreen Jalil to the position of Sindh governor. She would be Sindh’s second female governor after and Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan who served at the position from 1973 to 1976.

A flood caused by the melting of glaciers has resulted in massive destruction in Hunza and other areas of Gilgit Baltistan. The rampaging floodwaters swept away homes, roads and power houses and damaged water channels. PM Sharif Sunday has directed the authorities to immediately put in place all the required emergency measures to cope with the situation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set key targets for its long march on Islamabad later this month. The party is trying to draw 1.5 million people to the federal capital and has also envisioned a plan-B. PTI sources say there is also a plan to block major cities for which venues have been decided. Leaders have been instructed to avoid arrests, but in case of arrests, the “alternative” leadership will direct the workers and there will be severe protests.