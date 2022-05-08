Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Flood in Hunza, offense against Taliban, PTI Abbottabad rally

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, May 8, 2022.    

A concrete bridge on the Karakoram Highway has collapsed in Hunza’s Hassanabad area, disrupting traffic and forcing travelers to take a detour. 

The bridge collapsed due to a flood which, in turn, was caused by melting glaciers or to be precise a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) at the Shishpar glacier located upstream Hassanabad. 

Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza following GLOF event

An Afghan insurgent group led by the son of late anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud claimed Saturday to have seized three northern districts from the Taliban, after announcing a wide military offensive. 

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a rally in Abbottabad today (Sunday). In his address to PTI’s Overseas convention Saturday, Khan said the lack of conviction against the then opposition leaders in court was also part of the “conspiracy.” 

 “There, too, powerful forces were sitting here who would not allow their conviction,” Imran Khan claimed, saying most of them faced “open and shut” cases. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a medical college for Shangla during his maiden visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after assuming office. He was addressing a public gathering on Saturday at Besham as part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) mass contact campaign. 

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife, Dania Shah, has filed for divorce in Bahalwapur’s Family Court. In her application, Dania said that the four months of her marriage with Aamir was no less than a torture. 

The National Accountability Bureau has initiated investigations against former First Lady Bushra Imran’s close friend Farah Khan for amassing assets beyond her known source of income. 

