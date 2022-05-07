Record trade deficit, WHO’s ‘baseless’ report, new office timings

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 65percent during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $39.6 billion from $23.82 billion in the same period of 2020-21, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

Pakistan has rejected the World Health Organization report raising questions on Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll estimated to be eight times high as the actual reported figures. The WHO report claimed 260,000 people died of Covid in Pakistan but as per the official figures the death toll stands between 30,000 to 31,000.

The federal government has issued new office hours after Ramadan and decided to go ahead with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a six-day workweek. The offices will be opened at 8am and closed at 3pm on all week days except Friday, when the offices will be closed at 1pm, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

Subh bakhair. Hope you all had wonderful time with your families during Eid holidays & rested well…



Let us get back to work now! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 6, 2022

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated by 94 paisas against the US dollar on the first trading day after the Eid holidays in the interbank market. In the intra-day trading, the rupee was on the losing streak since the market opened on Friday morning and the US dollar rose to Rs186.75.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week, with temperatures expected to soar seven to nine degrees Celsius above normal. The alert has been issued for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Karachi, northern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.