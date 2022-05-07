Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Record trade deficit, WHO’s ‘baseless’ report, new office timings

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 65percent during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $39.6 billion from $23.82 billion in the same period of 2020-21, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. 

Pakistan has rejected the World Health Organization report raising questions on Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll estimated to be eight times high as the actual reported figures. The WHO report claimed 260,000 people died of Covid in Pakistan but as per the official figures the death toll stands between 30,000 to 31,000. 

The federal government has issued new office hours after Ramadan and decided to go ahead with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a six-day workweek. The offices will be opened at 8am and closed at 3pm on all week days except Friday, when the offices will be closed at 1pm, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division. 

The Pakistani rupee has depreciated by 94 paisas against the US dollar on the first trading day after the Eid holidays in the interbank market. In the intra-day trading, the rupee was on the losing streak since the market opened on Friday morning and the US dollar rose to Rs186.75. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week, with temperatures expected to soar seven to nine degrees Celsius above normal. The alert has been issued for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Karachi, northern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 

    FaceBook WhatsApp
    Coronavirus Shehbaz Sharif trade deficit world health organization
     
    HOME  
     
     

    Tell us what you think:

    Your email address will not be published.

    FaceBook WhatsApp
     
    ﻿
     
     
     

    MOST READ
    MOST READ
    Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
    Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
    Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan's government collapsed
    Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan’s government collapsed
    Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
    Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
    PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
    PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
    Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
    Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
    Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
    Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
    Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
    Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
    Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car
    Motorway police arrest Mianwali man for hitting Shahbaz Gill’s car
    Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
    Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
    Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
    Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
     
     
     
     
     
    About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
    Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
    Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.