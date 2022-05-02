Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Two Eids, FIRs against PTI leaders, Nawaz Sharif’s sentence

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, May 2, 2022.  

Two Eids will be celebrated in Pakistan this year. People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today after the provincial government announced that the Shawwal moon was sighted at multiple locations in the province. However, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the head of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced no verified reports on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent was received on Sunday. 

The federal government announced its support for any probe and legal action into the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident involving some Pakistanis who chanted slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti. Over 150 FIRs were lodged at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others for disrespecting the holy mosque. 

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the government is considering suspending the sentence of three-time prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif. 

Awami Mulsim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that he has submitted an application with Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station that if he was killed, the leaders of PML-N led government must be held responsible.

