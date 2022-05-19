Thursday, May 19, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  17
Reasons behind CJP notice, Bilawal, Blinken meeting, Punjab’s constitutional crisis

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, May 19, 2022.     

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has taken notice of the ‘perceived interference’ from the government in the accountability process. A five-members bench headed by the CJP will hear the issue today. 

The statement from the top court did not refer to any particular instance of transfer or posting or other forms of ‘perceived interference.’  However, SAMAA TV’s Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem said there has been a wave of transfers in Punjab prosecution recently and the judiciary probably saw it as ‘interference.’ 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York and the two affirmed their desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship, according to the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite the differences between the political opponents, the coalition government has come together in the larger national interest to pull Pakistan out of a multitude of crisis, including extremism and terrorism, and threat to democracy and the economy. 

In an interview with CNN’s Amanpour on Wednesday, the foreign minister maintained that all political parties have come together to push electoral and democratic reforms. 

Pakistan Muslim League-N will hold a rally in Sargodha today. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz will address a press conference on the constitutional crisis in the province. 

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, AIG CTD Imran Yaqoob Minhas and DIG CTD Khurram Ali will hold a press conference in Karachi. 

