SC verdict’s impact, TikTokers burn forest, Islamabad schools closed

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that the vote cast by the defecting members of the national and provincial assemblies against the party line would not be counted to the final tally.

The court gave its decision, in advisory jurisdiction, on the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

What is this Article 63-A and how it will affect the current governments in the center and Punjab? Find out.

The forests on the Margalla Hills on the border of Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been burning for the past few days. Now, it has come to light that the forest was set on fire by three TikTokers from Islamabad and Abbottabad who wanted to set alight their following and decided to do something different.

The election commission is set to decide whether the current government in Punjab would remain in power or not. It will announce the verdict today on the fate of dissident PTI MPAs who voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the election for the chief minister.

The federal government has closed all the primary schools in Islamabad because of extremely hot weather which has created a heatwave-like situation in several cities.

‘Talentless, useless’: People react to The Archies’ first look—PHOTO: Instagram

‘Talentless and Tasteless‘: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the first look of her upcoming film ‘The Archies’ — which is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archie comics. However, the trailer has not garnered the kind of response it was hoping for.