Out of control USD, Bilawal Bhutto’s US visit, Karachi blast

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The rising value of the US Dollar has the government scrambling for measures to control the flight. The prime minister will chair a meeting today to chalk out a strategy in this regard. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, interim State Bank governor, heads of commercial banks and representatives of money exchange companies will attend the meeting.

The dollar closed at Rs194.60 Monday, up by Rs1.60 from Friday’s close. When the PML-N-led coalition government came into the power April 11, the dollar was valued at Rs182.3. Since then, the rupee has lost Rs11.4 or 6.2 per cent of its value.

The prime minister will also chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today. The meeting will discuss economic, political and security challenges.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit the United States from May 18. He will attend a food security conference organised by the UN.

The hearing of the Article 63-A reference in the Supreme Court is expected to conclude today. The reference was filed by the PTI to determine the fate of dissident party members who votes against the party police in the National Assembly.

A woman was killed while 11 others injured when a bomb ripped through a market near New Memon Masjid in Karachi’s busy Kharadar area on Monday evening.

In case you missed it, two Pakistani mountaineers achieved glory Monday. Shehroze Kashif summited the world’s fourth highest mountain peak Lhotse in Nepal. Another mountaineer Abdul Joshi summited the world’s highest mountain Mount Everest in Nepal.