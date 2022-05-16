Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
News

Deaths in Cholistan, petrol, diesel prices, more heatwave

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, May 16, 2022.    

More deaths in Cholistan as more than 1100 ponds have dried up in the desert due to the current heatwave. Both humans and weather are at the mercy of intense hot weather and water shortage. With trees drying up, residents are finding it difficult to gather fodder for their cattle. 

The federal government Sunday night decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days. 

The government, has notified the following prices for the next fortnight. 

Product Existing Price New Price (+) Increase (-) Decrease 
Petrol 149.86 149.86 +0.00 
High Speed Diesel (HSD) 144.15 144.15 +0.00 
Kerosene (SKO) 125.56 125.56 +0.00 
Light Diesel Oil 118.31 118.31 +0.00 
Is new heatwave on the way for Pakistan?

The meteorological department announced that some regions of Sindh were to experience a respite from May 15 (today) to May 17 before another heatwave next week. 

The met department announced that the “heatwave over most parts of Sindh would ease down” from May 15 to May 17. “But heatwave conditions [are] likely to get severe from 18th [of] May onwards.” 

