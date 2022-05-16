Deaths in Cholistan, petrol, diesel prices, more heatwave

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Monday, May 16, 2022.

More deaths in Cholistan as more than 1100 ponds have dried up in the desert due to the current heatwave. Both humans and weather are at the mercy of intense hot weather and water shortage. With trees drying up, residents are finding it difficult to gather fodder for their cattle.

The federal government Sunday night decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

The government, has notified the following prices for the next fortnight.

Product Existing Price New Price (+) Increase (-) Decrease Petrol 149.86 149.86 +0.00 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 144.15 144.15 +0.00 Kerosene (SKO) 125.56 125.56 +0.00 Light Diesel Oil 118.31 118.31 +0.00

The meteorological department announced that some regions of Sindh were to experience a respite from May 15 (today) to May 17 before another heatwave next week.

