Pertol price hike, Imran Khan’s ‘conspiracy’ claim, Aamir Liaquat’s surprise

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Today might be the last day for getting your vehicle’s fuel tank filled with cheaper petrol as fuel prices were expected to be jacked up significantly tonight. The price of petrol would surge by up to Rs45 per liter if the government completely withdraws the subsidy on it, but could increase by Rs31 if the government decides to partially continue the subsidy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said another conspiracy was being hatched against him behind closed doors.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me [Imran Khan] behind closed doors,” he claimed. “They want me dead.”

“I have recorded a statement and kept it in a safe,” Khan added, saying that if anything happens to him the video will be released.

Who would go on Hajj this year? The decision would be taken today. The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would conduct balloting Sunday to select pilgrims. This year, 63,666 people submitted the application, out of which 32,000 would be chosen.

Jacobabad sweltered to a scorching 51°C Saturday, making it one of the hottest places on the Earth. Karachi also saw its hottest day in May Sunday in four years.

Incessant heat. First 50°C of the 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer has been recorded in Pakistan 🇵🇰



The longevity and strength of the heat in this part of the world is simply staggering. It has been hovering around record heat levels since March. pic.twitter.com/izfSwuzkyx — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) May 13, 2022

Photo: AFP

Legendary Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has passed away in a car accident, aged 46, Fox News reported on Sunday. As per Queensland police statement, a single-car crash, occurred late on Saturday night at Hervey Range near Alice River Bridge, when the car left the road and rolled.