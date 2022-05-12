PML-N London meeting, Karachi’s new buses, CSS exams

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a meeting today (Thursday) in London to devise a strategy to salvage the country from the crises. After the meeting, decisions would be announced with the support of the coalition partners.

The party, Wednesday, held a meeting where “serious economic, constitutional and administrative crises inherited by the present government” were discussed.

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the calls to hold early election in the country to overcome political uncertainty that has marred the stock market and hindered economic revival.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a reference against PTI’s dissident MNAs, who had openly came out against Imran Khan but did not vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

The first consignment of 69 buses arrived in Karachi after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s 14 years of ruling in Sindh and was offloaded on Wednesday at the Karachi Port.

Very happy to inform that 69 new buses have reached #Karachi Port. Pakistan Peoples Party’s #Sindh Govt has imported 20 of these vehicles for Edhi Line & 49 buses for normal routes in Karachi. Remaining 201 new buses will soon be reaching in batches #KarachiWorks pic.twitter.com/PsqqUW9X93 — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 11, 2022

The CSS exam 2022 is beginning today in centres all over Pakistan. The screening test for the exam was held in February.