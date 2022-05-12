Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PML-N London meeting, Karachi’s new buses, CSS exams

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, May 12, 2022.   

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a meeting today (Thursday) in London to devise a strategy to salvage the country from the crises. After the meeting, decisions would be announced with the support of the coalition partners.  

The party, Wednesday, held a meeting where “serious economic, constitutional and administrative crises inherited by the present government” were discussed. 

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari has opposed the calls to hold early election in the country to overcome political uncertainty that has marred the stock market and hindered economic revival. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a reference against PTI’s dissident MNAs, who had openly came out against Imran Khan but did not vote on the no-confidence motion against him. 

The first consignment of 69 buses arrived in Karachi after the Pakistan Peoples Party’s 14 years of ruling in Sindh and was offloaded on Wednesday at the Karachi Port. 

The CSS exam 2022 is beginning today in centres all over Pakistan. The screening test for the exam was held in February. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asif Ali Zardari CSS exam Nawaz Sharif PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
'Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS'
‘Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS’
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
PM's London dash, heatwave in Karachi Pakistan's mango crisis
PM’s London dash, heatwave in Karachi Pakistan’s mango crisis
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.