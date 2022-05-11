Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
PM’s London dash, heatwave in Karachi Pakistan’s mango crisis

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for London with a delegation comprising federal ministers and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders. According to reports, PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif was expected to make important decisions and give policy directions on some important issues. 

The PML-N will hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s city of Swabi today. 

Former PM Imran Khan has clarified he did not criticise the armed forces when he made the Mir Jaffar reference. He said he called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Mir Jaffar. 

The first case of a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported in Pakistan Monday. Now, new details had emerged how the strain entered the country. According to the health ministry officials, it entered Pakistan from Qatar when a person infected with the virus traveled to the country. 

What do we know about new sub-variant of Omicron

No danger of Karachi temperature touching 50C as Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz said there was no danger of a heatwave in Karachi. He added temperature in the city could rise as high as 40C. 

Pakistan might be looking at a “Mango Crisis” this summer as swathes of mango tree in Multan have been damaged due to intense heatwave and water shortage. This has resulted in damages to 70,000 acres of mango farms. 

WhatsApp has been testing a new feature to give more powers to the group admins. Find out about these changes here. 

