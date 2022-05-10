Punjab governor removed, PTI rally, new coronavirus case

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has been dismissed from his post despite President Arif Alvi rejecting the summary to remove him. A notification issued by the cabinet division said Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will work as acting governor until new appointment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today. A nine-point agenda for the meeting has been released.

The first case of a new sub-variant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address a rally in Jhelum today.

Inflation has spiraled out of control since Ramzan ended. The prices of sugar, flour, meat, lemon, oil and ghee have been increased in the utility stores and retail markets.