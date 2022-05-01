Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Samaa TV
HOME > News

PM’s return, petrol prices unchanged, Eid in Pakistan

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Sunday, May 1, 2022.  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive today in Lahore from the United Arab Emirates. He will visit Bahawalpur and meet local leaders and the bureaucracy. The prime minister will stay in Lahore for a few days and celebrate Eid in the city. 

The crescent to mark the beginning of Shawwal was not signed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and the country announced that it would celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 on Monday, May 2. The moon-sighting bodies in Pakistan will meet today to sight the crescent. 

The prime minister has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged. He rejected the summary sent by OGRA for an increase in the prices of petroleum products. Meanwhile, IMF has warned that surging oil prices in the global market stoked by the Russia-Ukraine war may lead to “corporate vulnerabilities” in Pakistan

PTI chief Imran Khan has called for a long march on Islamabad in the last week of May. Khan said the preparation for the long march will begin on the chand raat, when, he said, the youth must come out with PTI flags. 

Imran Khan petrol prices prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
