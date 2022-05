The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a suspected female terrorist in an intelligence-based operation, CTD spokesperson said Monday.

The operation was conducted by the CTD and Women Police in Hoshab area of Kech district.

The alleged terrorists was part of a proscribed organisation, the CTD said.

Explosives and detonators were also recovered from her possession. She was moved to an undisclosed location for further investigation.