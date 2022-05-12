Criticizing judges for disagreeing with judgment must stop, senate panel

A parliamentary panel has decided to conduct a purposeful debate over the various constitutional crises and their legal solutions as it noted that the criticism of judges for a disagreeable judgment must stop.

This was discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice which was held at the Parliament Lodges on Wednesday. The committee was chaired by Senator and Barrister Syed Ali Zafar and was attended by Senator Manzoor Kakar, Senator Musadik Malik, Senator Raza Rabbani and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Law Minister Senator Azam Tarar along with senior officials of the law ministry.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Rabbani submitted a letter to the committee’s chairperson, requesting that in the light of the ongoing constitutional crisis, his proposal for amendments to the Constitution may be withdrawn.

Barrister Zafar, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated that it was the committee’s mandate to ensure that rule of law is implemented. In this regard, he said that the committee must ensure that the dignity, respect and honour of all institutions are not only maintained but enhanced and augmented to establish rule of law in the country.

The committee’s chief further stated that since law and justice are intricately linked with the judiciary, the committee must ensure that the interests of the judiciary are fully protected.

Whenever a judgment is rendered by a court, some parties agree with it while others disagree, he said, adding, that if a judgment is wrong then everyone has a right to give a fair comment and criticize the same and debate it.

Noting that judges welcome fair criticism and debate on their verdicts, what is not welcomed is the practice of criticizing the judge for disagreeing with their judgment, he reminded.

This, he urged, was a practice that should be stopped. If necessary, he suggested that the committee come up with relevant laws and suggestions to curb the growing practice.

Senator Zafar further said that judges cannot come out of their chambers to defend themselves and that this obligation falls upon the committee.

At the same time, he reminded that all institutions need to remain within their respective domain.

“While the Parliament is not entitled to criticize, the courts must restrain themselves from interfering in Parliamentary business,” said the committee chairperson.

At this, members of the committee requested Barrister Zafar intervene in the various constitutional crises which have erupted across the country.

Conceding that such a debate was necessary, Senator Zafar emphasized that it must be meaningful and focused on thrashing out a future course of action.

In the ongoing constitutional crises, he said that all sides were blaming each other for alleged violations and that in such an atmosphere, the agenda for such a debate needed to be drawn up in a systematic, logical and considered manner. To this end, he took it upon himself to draft the agenda of the meeting.

Senator Kakar claimed that the incumbent government has been appointing people to constitutional posts who were acting against the interests of the state and called for a check on such practices.

Senator Zafar assured lawmakers that this topic will be put up for discussion.

The Constitutional amendment by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, relating to the omission of alcoholic consumption for religious purposes, was deferred for debate after receiving comments from the Ministry of Law.