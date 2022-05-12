Thursday, May 12, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  10
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court rejects FIA application, orders Shehbaz, Hamza to appear

They will be indicted May 14

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

An accountability court in Lahore has ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharfi and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to physically appear on May 14 to be indicted in the Rs16b money laundering case. 

Earlier, the FIA Special Prosecutor Sikandar Zulqarnain informed the court that he has been directed by the agency’s director general to not appear in the court as the “concerned quarters are not interested to prosecute the accused” as they are going to be elected the prime minister and the chief minister of a province 

In a hand written application, Zulqarnain requested the court to make these instructions as part of the case. 

The court made the application a part of the record and ordered that charges would be framed on the next hearing.  

“It is made clear that on the next date, charge[s] shall be framed and all the accused shall ensure their personal attendance,” reads the written order. 

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The FIA submitted the challan December 2021, claiming it discovered benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering was done.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hamza shahbaz money laundering Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
Asif Ali Zardari opposes calls for early election
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
PM Shehbaz meets with Nawaz Sharif in London
'Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS'
‘Fresh elections possibility before the appointment of new COAS’
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Political activists in London face-off as Sharifs meet in countryside
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
Khurshid Shah calls for early elections to avert crisis
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
New CCTV footage of KU suicide bomber surfaces
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
First batch of 69 hybrid buses offloaded in Karachi
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
ECP dismisses reference against dissident PTI MNAs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.