Court rejects FIA application, orders Shehbaz, Hamza to appear

An accountability court in Lahore has ordered Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharfi and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to physically appear on May 14 to be indicted in the Rs16b money laundering case.

Earlier, the FIA Special Prosecutor Sikandar Zulqarnain informed the court that he has been directed by the agency’s director general to not appear in the court as the “concerned quarters are not interested to prosecute the accused” as they are going to be elected the prime minister and the chief minister of a province

In a hand written application, Zulqarnain requested the court to make these instructions as part of the case.

The court made the application a part of the record and ordered that charges would be framed on the next hearing.

“It is made clear that on the next date, charge[s] shall be framed and all the accused shall ensure their personal attendance,” reads the written order.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The FIA submitted the challan December 2021, claiming it discovered benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering was done.